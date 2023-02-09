Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,193 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after buying an additional 550,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after buying an additional 199,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Shares of PZZA opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

