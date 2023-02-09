Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 241.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWP opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

