Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.32 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.29 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.03 and a 200-day moving average of $272.48.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

