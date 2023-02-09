Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Nexstar Media Group worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $201.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

