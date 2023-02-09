Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of CW stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

