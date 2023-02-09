Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 5,061 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

