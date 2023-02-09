Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 604 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

