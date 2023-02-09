Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 32,550 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Parsons by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parsons by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Parsons

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.