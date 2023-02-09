Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

