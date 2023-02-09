IFP Advisors Inc Has $846,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 516,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

