California Public Employees Retirement System Has $88.98 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $88,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

BAH stock opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

