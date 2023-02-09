Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.