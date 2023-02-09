Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,034,339 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,034,339 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.27% of Old Republic International worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 173,589 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

