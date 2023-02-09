Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Clean Harbors worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.40.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

