Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 218,859 Shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,859 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Berkshire Grey were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth $2,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 849,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 724,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 353.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

BGRY stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About Berkshire Grey

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.