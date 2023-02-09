California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 911,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $87,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

