Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,257,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $89,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

