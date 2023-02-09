Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.32 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $191.44 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.