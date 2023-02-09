iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Holdings Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAGG opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

