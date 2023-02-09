Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Position Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,026 shares of company stock worth $6,029,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH opened at $124.98 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

