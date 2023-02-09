Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 39,645 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,645 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.