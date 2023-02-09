Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,838 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

