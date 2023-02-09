California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,062 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,062 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $89,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $126.88 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

