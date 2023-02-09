Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 475,407 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.61% of Foot Locker worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.