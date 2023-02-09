Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 4,655 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HDB opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.