iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,675,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

