Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,152 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $183.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.