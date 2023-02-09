Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 322 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $212.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

