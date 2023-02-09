Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,113 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFGDW. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

