Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,786 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FM. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.