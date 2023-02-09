Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVCW. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGVCW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.