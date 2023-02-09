Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 118,556 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,556 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,404 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

