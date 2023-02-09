IFP Advisors Inc Has $879,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,105,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 848,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.