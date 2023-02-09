State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,450 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

