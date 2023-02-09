Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 33,292 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

NPO stock opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

