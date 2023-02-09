Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMR)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ GSRMR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
