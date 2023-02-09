Periscope Capital Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIHW)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIHW – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 25.0 %

NASDAQ:SMIHW opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

