Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,745 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.12% of Revolve Group worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 386,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,572,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

