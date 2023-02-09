WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

NYSE:WEX opened at $186.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

