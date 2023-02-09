abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Holdings Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.21% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000.
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance
Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $31.94.
