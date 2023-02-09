International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

