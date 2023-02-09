Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

