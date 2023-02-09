Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HAIAW stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

