Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

