Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Position Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MACAW stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

