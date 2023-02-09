State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,197 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ashland worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ashland by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

