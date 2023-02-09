Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

