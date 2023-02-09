Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQW) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQW – Get Rating) by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the second quarter worth $33,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 901,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 252,452 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the second quarter worth about $1,789,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

ITAQW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.35.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services.

