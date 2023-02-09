Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 298,765 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,765 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Down 28.5 %

NVSAW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.50.

