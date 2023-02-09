Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $34,000 in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

SKGRW opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Featured Stories

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

