Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $34,000 in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance
SKGRW opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SK Growth Opportunities (SKGRW)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.